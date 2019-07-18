Shoal Point Energy (CNSX:SHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.12

Shoal Point Energy Ltd (CNSX:SHP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 57620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

About Shoal Point Energy (CNSX:SHP)

Shoal Point Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Humber Arm shale play covering an area of approximately 220,000 acres located in the west coast of Newfoundland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

