Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $162.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $161.47 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $154.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $653.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.32 million to $656.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $699.75 million, with estimates ranging from $684.51 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 87,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,647. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.