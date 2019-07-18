Sharder Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Sharder has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.02 million and $228,890.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OTCBTC, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00279354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.01325430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00116249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, OTCBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

