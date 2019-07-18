Serve Market Cap Reaches $396,937.00 (SERV)

Serve (CURRENCY:SERV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Serve has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Serve token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Serve has a market cap of $396,937.00 and approximately $120,983.00 worth of Serve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01275382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00122039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Serve Profile

Serve’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,612,939 tokens. Serve’s official message board is medium.com/@servetoken . The official website for Serve is serve.io . Serve’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Serve Token Trading

Serve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serve using one of the exchanges listed above.

