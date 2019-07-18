Semafo (TSE:SMF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMF opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$2.23 and a twelve month high of C$5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$184.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semafo will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

