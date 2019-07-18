Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Trading Down 0.5%

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.38, 383 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 314,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

