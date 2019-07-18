ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.50 Million

Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $998.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.20 million to $998.80 million. ScanSource reported sales of $993.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $555,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,578. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

