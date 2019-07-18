salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $17,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $17,716.14.

On Friday, July 5th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.87, for a total transaction of $17,387.31.

On Thursday, June 27th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $16,947.74.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $17,661.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $17,176.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $17,910.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $17,438.16.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $17,617.83.

On Thursday, May 9th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $17,494.66.

On Thursday, May 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.69, for a total transaction of $18,270.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $157.98. 3,440,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,596. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

