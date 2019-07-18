Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives GBX 68.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 68.67 ($0.90).

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Investec restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SAGA traded down GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46.40 ($0.61). 7,351,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.64. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

In related news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin bought 66,907 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £40,144.20 ($52,455.51). Also, insider James Quin bought 33,118 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £19,870.80 ($25,964.72). In the last three months, insiders bought 132,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,305.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

