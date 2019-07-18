Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.95.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 7,198 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £19,866.48 ($25,959.07).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

