Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Lifted to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMG. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 250.46 ($3.27).

LON RMG opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.86) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.10 ($6.52). The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 1.43%.

In related news, insider Rico Back purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £414,000 ($540,964.33). Insiders have bought 251,839 shares of company stock valued at $51,718,658 over the last quarter.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

