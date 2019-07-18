Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.57. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 44,602 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

