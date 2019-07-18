Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,106 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $116,482.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 118,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Lazydays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

