Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,106 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $116,482.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.98.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Lazydays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
