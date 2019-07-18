Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $34.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines from a reduce rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.28.

NYSE:RBA opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,993,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,448,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,415,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 255,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,573,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

