Restore’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RST. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 400.50 ($5.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The stock has a market cap of $497.93 million and a P/E ratio of 32.04.

In other news, insider Adam Councell sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £24,329.11 ($31,790.29).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

