Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Down 0.2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Starbucks Coffee brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.