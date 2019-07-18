Replimune Group (REPL) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Replimune Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Replimune Group alerts:

This table compares Replimune Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A -$30.83 million -9.43 Replimune Group Competitors $830.91 million $172.66 million -0.95

Replimune Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -31.43% -23.74% Replimune Group Competitors -4,677.53% -78.31% -33.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Replimune Group Competitors 954 3024 6461 292 2.57

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Replimune Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.