Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

Shares of Renaissance Gold Inc (CVE:REN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 233300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Renaissance Gold Company Profile (CVE:REN)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

