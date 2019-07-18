Raymond James Weighs in on Falco Resources Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Falco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Falco Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.60.

FPC opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. Falco Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.14.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

