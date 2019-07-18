Rapids Price Reaches $0.0002 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.54 million and $5,397.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01327029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00113868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,250,177,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,951,415,447 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

