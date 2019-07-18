Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

RRC stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 9,258.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after buying an additional 7,262,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,457,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after buying an additional 771,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 612,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after buying an additional 461,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

