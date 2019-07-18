Qtum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $311.43 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Qtum has a total market cap of $301.14 million and approximately $311.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00029441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEx, ABCC and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009274 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,627,296 coins and its circulating supply is 95,877,276 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Liqui, LBank, Coinone, Allcoin, Exrates, HBUS, Livecoin, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Huobi, Bittrex, Ovis, Iquant, HitBTC, Liquid, EXX, Binance, Coinsuper, BigONE, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Crex24, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, BitForex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Coinnest, CoinExchange, DragonEX, ABCC, CoinEgg, BCEX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bithumb and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.