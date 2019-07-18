QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $127,590.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $127,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,467,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,985,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QADA opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 1.12.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QADA. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QAD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

