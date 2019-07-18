Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc Raised by Svb Leerink (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.20. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Humana by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.