Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.45

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 170547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

