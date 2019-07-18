ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.89

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and traded as high as $60.63. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 3,547 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

