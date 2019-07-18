ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.79

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and traded as high as $26.15. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort Euro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

