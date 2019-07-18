PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,301.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $84,301.00 and $6.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.01276288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00121266 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

