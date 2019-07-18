PrimeStone (PSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,307.00

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded up 83.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, PrimeStone has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. PrimeStone has a market capitalization of $22,307.00 and $60.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 17,430,329 coins. The official website for PrimeStone is primestone.global . PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

