Platinum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $324,757.00 (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01264113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00121959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

