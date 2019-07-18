Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,048.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $14,048.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.01311157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00119395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 108,626,528 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

