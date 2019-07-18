Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.94.

WSFS stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,816,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,112.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,346 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,390. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

