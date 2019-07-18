Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0019 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $140,292.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01035415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00273730 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005249 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004290 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

