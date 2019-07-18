Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $753,294.00

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Huobi. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

