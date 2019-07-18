PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

