Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

PSNL opened at $20.31 on Monday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

