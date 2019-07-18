Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,972.04 ($25.77) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,964.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,523 ($32.97).

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

