Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Up 10%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 5,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 88,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PERI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The company has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Perion Network worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

