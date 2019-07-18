People (CVE:PEO) PT Raised to C$9.75 at CIBC

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

Get People alerts:

People stock opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16. People has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $516.26 million and a P/E ratio of -38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that People will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.