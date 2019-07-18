Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.33 ($9.57).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 882.20 ($11.53) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.

In other Pearson news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total transaction of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

