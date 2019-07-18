Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IPL Plastics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The coal producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 108,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

