PCHAIN Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and Switcheo Network. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $895,797.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.05189430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,277,786 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

