Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 346,607 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 579% from the average session volume of 51,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

