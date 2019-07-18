Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 5.8%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91, approximately 660,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 580,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

