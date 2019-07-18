Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.12 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report $377.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.60 million. Pacific Ethanol reported sales of $410.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $355.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEIX stock remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Friday. 284,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.99. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

