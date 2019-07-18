Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 65100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

About Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.