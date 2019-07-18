ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.43

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 1507772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,440,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.