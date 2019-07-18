Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 8,998 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.