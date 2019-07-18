OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

OMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Sidoti cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

OMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 34,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,349. The company has a market cap of $448.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. OMNOVA Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

