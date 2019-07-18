Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Circle Entertainment (NASDAQ:CEXE) Financial Comparison

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Circle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.13% 0.95% 0.34% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Circle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 2.98 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.33 Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Circle Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Circle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Circle Entertainment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Circle Entertainment Company Profile

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

